FILE - Relatives of Duangphet "Dom" Phromthep, one of the boys rescued from the flooded cave in northern Thailand, greet him as he arrives home in the Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, July 18, 2018. Duangphet has died in England where he was attending a sports academy, the Thai foundation sponsoring his studies confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

BANGKOK (AP) — One of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 after being trapped for more than two weeks has died in England, where he was attending a sports academy, the foundation sponsoring his studies said Wednesday.

Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep, 17, was found unconscious Sunday in his room at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire and was taken to a hospital where he died Tuesday, Thailand’s Zico Foundation said. The school also confirmed his death.


