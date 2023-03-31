...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, with up to 6 additional inches on the benches of Davis
and Weber counties.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will persist this morning before
becoming showery in the afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times,
particularly along the east benches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
FILE - Oscar Pistorius speaks on a mobile phone in the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, June 15, 2016 during his sentencing hearing for murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius has applied for parole and is expected to attend a hearing on Friday, March 31, 2023 that will decide if the former Olympic runner is released from prison 10 years after killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Antione de Ras - pool, INDEPENDENT NEWSPAPERS POOL
June Steenkamp, the mother of Reeva Steenkamp arrives at the Atteridgeville Prison for the parole hearing of Oscar Pistorius, in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, March 31, 2023. The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago, will oppose the former Olympic runner's application for parole, their lawyer said Friday.
Tania Koen, a lawyer representing the parents of Reeva Steenkamp, speaks to the press, outside the Atteridgeville Prison, ahead of a parole hearing for Oscar Pistorius, in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, March 31, 2023. The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago, will oppose the former Olympic runner's application for parole, their lawyer said Friday.
A view of the Atteridgeville Prison where Oscar Pistorius is being held, ahead of a parole hearing, in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, March 31, 2023. The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago, will oppose the former Olympic runner's application for parole, their lawyer said Friday.
Prison staff at the entrance to the Atteridgeville Prison where Oscar Pistorius is being held, ahead of a parole hearing, in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, March 31, 2023. The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago, will oppose the former Olympic runner's application for parole, their lawyer said Friday.
June Steenkamp, the mother of Reeva Steenkamp sits inside the correctional service car, at the Atteridgeville Prison for the parole hearing of Oscar Pistorius, in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, March 31, 2023. The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago, will oppose the former Olympic runner's application for parole, their lawyer said Friday.
FILE - Oscar Pistorius speaks on a mobile phone during his sentencing hearing for murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, June 15, 2016. Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was denied parole Friday, March 31, 2023 after it was decided that he had not served the “minimum detention period” required to be released from prison following his murder conviction for the 2013 killing of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
June Steenkamp, the mother of Reeva Steenkamp is photographed at the Atteridgeville Prison where the parole hearing for Oscar Pistorius is being held, in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, March 31, 2023. The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago, will oppose the former Olympic runner's application for parole, their lawyer said Friday.
Department of Justice and Correctional Services spokesman, Singabakho Nxumalo, left, addresses the gathered media outside the Atteridgeville Prison where a parole hearing for Oscar Pistorius is underway, in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday March 31, 2023. The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago, will oppose the former Olympic runner's application for parole, their lawyer said Friday.
Oscar Pistorius stays in prison after his parole is denied
Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was denied parole Friday after it was decided that he had not served the “minimum detention period” required to be released from prison following his murder conviction for the 2013 killing of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and GERALD IMRAY - Associated Press
Alon Skuy - pool, TIMES MEDIA POOL
Themba Hadebe - staff, AP
Antione de Ras - pool, INDEPENDENT NEWSPAPERS POOL
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
Denis Farrell - staff, AP
Themba Hadebe - staff, AP
Themba Hadebe - staff, AP
Themba Hadebe - staff, AP
Tania Koen, a lawyer representing the parents of Reeva Steenkamp, speaks to the press, outside the Atteridgeville Prison, ahead of a parole hearing for Oscar Pistorius, in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, March 31, 2023. The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago, will oppose the former Olympic runner's application for parole, their lawyer said Friday.
Themba Hadebe - staff, AP
Themba Hadebe - staff, AP
Themba Hadebe - staff, AP
Prison staff at the entrance to the Atteridgeville Prison where Oscar Pistorius is being held, ahead of a parole hearing, in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, March 31, 2023. The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago, will oppose the former Olympic runner's application for parole, their lawyer said Friday.
Themba Hadebe - staff, AP
Themba Hadebe - staff, AP
Themba Hadebe - staff, AP
Alon Skuy - pool, TIMES MEDIA POOL
Frans Sello waga Machate - stringer, AP
Department of Justice and Correctional Services spokesman, Singabakho Nxumalo, left, addresses the gathered media outside the Atteridgeville Prison where a parole hearing for Oscar Pistorius is underway, in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday March 31, 2023. The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago, will oppose the former Olympic runner's application for parole, their lawyer said Friday.
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was denied parole Friday and will have to stay in prison for at least another year and four months after it was decided that he had not served the “minimum detention period” required to be released following his murder conviction for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp 10 years ago.
The parole board ruled that Pistorius would only be able to apply again in August 2024, South Africa's Department of Corrections said in a short, two-paragraph statement. It was released soon after a parole hearing at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre prison where Pistorius is being held.
The board cited a new clarification on Pistorius' sentence that was issued by South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal just three days before the hearing, according to the statement. Still, legal experts criticized authorities' decision to go ahead with the hearing when Pistorius was not eligible.
Reeva Steenkamp's parents, Barry and June, are “relieved” with the decision to keep Pistorius in prison but are not celebrating it, their lawyer told The Associated Press.
“They can’t celebrate because there are no winners in this situation. They lost a daughter and South Africa lost a hero,” lawyer Tania Koen said, referring to the dramatic fall from grace of Pistorius, once a world-famous and highly-admired athlete.
The decision and reasoning to deny parole was a surprise but there has been legal wrangling over when Pistorius should be eligible for parole because of the series of appeals in his case. He was initially convicted of culpable homicide, a charge comparable to manslaughter, in 2014 but the case went through a number of appeals before Pistorius was finally sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison for murder in 2017.
Serious offenders must serve at least half their sentence to be eligible for parole in South Africa. Pistorius' lawyers had previously gone to court to argue that he was eligible because he had served the required portion if they also counted periods served in jail from late 2014 following his culpable homicide conviction.
The lawyer handling Pistorius’ parole application did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.
June Steenkamp attended Pistorius' hearing inside the prison complex to oppose his parole. The parents have said they still do not believe Pistorius' account of their daughter's killing and wanted him to stay in jail.
Pistorius, who is now 36, has always claimed he killed Steenkamp, a 29-year-old model and law student, in the pre-dawn hours of Valentine's Day 2013 after mistaking her for a dangerous intruder in his home. He shot four times with his licensed 9 mm pistol through a closed toilet cubicle door in his bathroom, where Steenkamp was, hitting her multiple times. Pistorius claimed he didn’t realize his girlfriend had got out of bed and gone to the bathroom.
The Steenkamps say they still think he is lying and killed her intentionally after a late-night argument.
Lawyer Koen had struck a more critical tone when addressing reporters outside the prison before the hearing, saying the Steenkamps believed Pistorius could not be considered to be rehabilitated “unless he comes clean" over the killing.
“He’s the killer of their daughter. For them, it’s a life sentence,” Koen said before the hearing.
June Steenkamp had sat grim-faced in the back seat of a car nearby while Koen spoke to reporters outside the prison gates ahead of the hearing. June Steenkamp and Koen were then driven into the prison in a Department of Corrections vehicle. June Steenkamp made her submission to the parole board in a separate room to Pistorius and did not come face-to-face with her daughter's killer, Koen said.
Barry Steenkamp did not travel for the hearing because of poor health but a family friend read out a statement to the parole board on his behalf, the parents' lawyer said.
Pistorius was once hailed as an inspirational figure for overcoming the adversity of his disability, before his murder trial and sensational downfall captivated the world.
Pistorius’s lower legs were amputated when he was a baby because of a congenital condition and he walks with prosthetics. He went on to become a double-amputee runner and multiple Paralympic champion who made history by competing against able-bodied athletes at the 2012 London Olympics, running on specially designed carbon-fiber blades.
Pistorius' conviction eventually led to him being sent to the Kgosi Mampuru II maximum security prison, one of South Africa’s most notorious. He was moved to the Atteridgeville prison in 2016 because that facility is better suited to disabled prisoners.
There have only been glimpses of his life in prison, with reports claiming he had at one point grown a beard, gained weight and taken up smoking and was unrecognizable from the elite athlete he once was.
He has spent much of his time working in an area of the prison grounds where vegetables are grown, sometimes driving a tractor, and has reportedly been running bible classes for other inmates.
Pistorius' father, Henke Pistorius, told the Pretoria News newspaper before the hearing that his family hoped he would be home soon.
“Deep down, we believe he will be home soon,” Henke Pistorius said, “but until the parole board has spoken the word, I don’t want to get my hopes up.”
Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
