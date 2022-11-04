Support Local Journalism

BERLIN (AP) — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year's U.N. climate talks and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to “positively,” host Egypt said Friday.

Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told reporters that his country had been working for months to set the scene for “meaningful outcomes" at the two-week meeting in the Red Sea coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh starting Sunday.


