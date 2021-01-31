A woman holds posters as police stand blocking approaches to the square, during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Volgograd, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Posters, left to right, read: "Today they have come after Navalny, tomorrow they will come after me, the day after tomorrow they will come after you", "Putin, you better go away yourself", "Russia will be free". Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up the wave of nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Hundreds have been detained by police.