People offer their support to Raja Yousaf, right, whose son Raja Sajid is missing after a shipwreck off the Greek coast, in Bindian village in Kotli, a district of Pakistan's administrator Kashmir, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a national day of mourning for citizens who died when the fishing trawler packed with migrants they were in sank off the Greek coast.
Raja Sakundar, right, holds up a picture of his nephew on his phone, who is missing after a shipwreck off the Greek coast, in Bindian village in Kotli, a district of Pakistan's administrator Kashmir, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a national day of mourning for citizens who died when the fishing trawler packed with migrants they were in sank off the Greek coast.
People offer their support to Raja Tariq, left, whose son Raja Awais is missing after a shipwreck off the Greek coast, in Bindian village in Kotli, a district of Pakistan's administrator Kashmir, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a national day of mourning for citizens who died when the fishing trawler packed with migrants they were in sank off the Greek coast.
Raja Tariq holds up a picture of his son Raja Awais on his cell phone, who is missing after a shipwreck off the Greek coast, in Bindian village in Kotli, a district of Pakistan's administrator Kashmir, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a national day of mourning for citizens who died when the fishing trawler packed with migrants they were in sank off the Greek coast.
FILE - Survivors of a shipwreck sleep at a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Athens, June 14, 2023. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, June 18 declared a national day of mourning for citizens who died when the fishing trawler packed with migrants they were in sank off the Greek coast.
Nasir Mehmood - stringer, AP
Nasir Mehmood - stringer, AP
Nasir Mehmood - stringer, AP
Nasir Mehmood - stringer, AP
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday declared a national day of mourning for citizens who died when a fishing trawler packed with migrants sank off the Greek coast.
As many as 750 men, women and children from Syria, Egypt, the Palestinian territories and Pakistan were on board the vessel, trying to reach relatives in Europe. The Greek coast guard has defended its response to the tragedy that left more than 500 migrants presumed drowned. The vessel sank on Wednesday.
