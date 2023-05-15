Support Local Journalism

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Convoys of buses and vehicles filled with Pakistani government supporters are flooding the main road leading to the country's capital on Monday to protest the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Thousands are making their way to the Supreme Court for a rare sit-in against its decision last week in support of Khan, following his arrest in a graft case. The 70-year-old former premier was released on bail and given protection from arrest until later this month.


