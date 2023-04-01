Support Local Journalism

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police on Saturday arrested eight people in the southern port city of Karachi after a stampede killed 12 people at a Ramadan food and cash distribution point a day earlier.

Hundreds of women and children rushed to collect free food and cash outside a factory in an industrial area of the city on Friday. Business owners during the Islamic holy month often hand out cash and food, especially to the poor. An initial report from the police says nine women, aged between 40 and 80, and three children, aged between 10 and 15, died in the crush.


