ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday he was pausing his march on the capital, Islamabad, a day a gunman opened fire on his campaign convoy, wounding him and killing one of his supporters. Thirteen other people were also hurt in the attack.

Khan spoke to reporters late on Friday — his first public remarks since the shooting — and pledged that he will resume his protest once he has recovered from the bullet wound. The bullet hit him in the right leg, above the ankle.


