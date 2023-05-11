...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Thursday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet, or near 750
CFS.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will fall to near 6.5 feet (near 710
CFS) Wednesday afternoon. The river will then rise back above
action stage late Wednesday evening, peaking at 6.9 feet (880
CFS) Thursday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet, or 790 CFS.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet, or 1198 CFS.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Police officers throw stones towards supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Khan appeared in court Wednesday, a day after he was dragged from another court and arrested in Islamabad, and his supporters clashed with police across the country. A judge was asked to approve keeping the 70-year-old opposition leader in custody for up to 14 days.
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan damage a car inside the compound of Radio Pakistan as they protest against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Imran Khan appeared in court Wednesday, a day after he was dragged from another court and arrested in Islamabad, setting off clashes between his supporters and police. Angry protesters stormed and set fire to a building housing Radio Pakistan in the northwest as the death toll from the violence rose to four.
Motorcyclists ride past a truck burnt during clashes with police and the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, at a road, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pakistan's government called out the military Wednesday in areas roiled by deadly violence following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was dragged from a courtroom and ordered held for another eight days on new corruption charges that outraged his supporters and deepened the country's political turmoil.
Paramilitary soldiers of Frontier Constabulary stand guard to ensure security at a barricaded road, leading to military area, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. With former Prime Minister Imran Khan in custody, Pakistani authorities on Thursday cracked down on his supporters, arresting hundreds in overnight raids and sending troops across the country to rein in the wave of violence that followed his arrest.
A government employee displays an old picture to media members inside the Radio Pakistan building burnt in the Wednesday's clashes between police and the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. With former Prime Minister Imran Khan in custody, Pakistani authorities on Thursday cracked down on his supporters, arresting hundreds in overnight raids and sending troops across the country to rein in the wave of violence that followed his arrest.
A motorcyclist drives past a burning vehicle set on fire by angry supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. With Khan in custody, Pakistani authorities on Thursday cracked down on his supporters, arresting hundreds in overnight raids and sending troops across the country to rein in the wave of violence that followed his arrest earlier this week.
People gather around the building of Radio Pakistan burnt in the Wednesday's clashes between police and the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. With Khan in custody, Pakistani authorities on Thursday cracked down on his supporters, arresting hundreds in overnight raids and sending troops across the country to rein in the wave of violence that followed his arrest earlier this week.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
K.M. Chaudary - staff, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
K.M. Chaudary - staff, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
K.M. Chaudary - staff, AP
Muhammad Sajjad - stringer, AP
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose arrest earlier this week sparked a wave of violence across the country by his supporters.
Khan's backers danced in the streets outside the court building, celebrating the latest turn in the confrontation between the ex-premier and the current government. Amid days of clashes between protesters and police, and mob attacks on military and government sites, the government had cracked down on Khan's supporters, arresting more than 2,000 in raids around the country.
As the Supreme Court ruled Khan's arrest on Tuesday was illegal, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial urged Khan to appeal to his supporters to remain peaceful. The government had warned that freeing him would reward and encourage violence.
Though Khan was released from custody, he will be under protection of security forces in a safe location in the capital, Islamabad, the head of his legal team, Babar Awan, told reporters. He is to appear before the Islamabad High Court on Friday, Awan said.
For this nation accustomed to military takeovers, political crises and violence, the turmoil has been unprecedented. It echoed unrest that followed the 2007 assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto during an election rally in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Her supporters at the time, outraged by her killing, rampaged for days across Pakistan.
Khan, who was removed from office a year ago by a no-confidence vote in Parliament, faces multiple corruption charges in Pakistani courts. But his arrest was a startling, dramatic move: He was in court Tuesday for one set of charges, when anti-graft agents barged in, dragged him away and shoved him into an armored vehicle in connection to another set of charges.
In the violence that ensued, at least 10 of his supporters were killed and dozens injured, along with more than 200 policemen wounded. Protesters torched trucks, cars and police vehicles in the streets and blocked highways. A mob set fire Tuesday to the sprawling residence of a top army commander in Lahore, Pakistan's second largest city. Demonstrators burned down a railway station on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad, on Wednesday night.
Police filed new terrorism charges on Thursday against Khan and top leaders from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on charges of inciting mobs to violence.
In an address to the nation late Wednesday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif — who took over after Khan was removed in April last year — said Khan was arrested because of his involvement in corruption, and that there was evidence backing up these charges.
He said the unrest had “damaged sensitive public and private property,” forcing him to deploy the military in Islamabad, in Punjab – Pakistan’s most populous province -- and in volatile regions of the northwest.
Following the violence, the government shut down schools, colleges and universities in Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, where Khan has massive grassroots support and where most of the violence was reported. At least seven of the protester deaths so far have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Punjab’s capital Lahore, along with one in the southwestern city of Quetta. The government also suspended internet service in various parts of the country.
“We will arrest all those who disrupted law and order,” said Mohson Naqvi, the chief minister in Punjab.
Officials say Khan’s supporters in particular targeted military installations because he has been blaming the army for his 2022 ouster, while also claiming it was a conspiracy by Washington and Sharif’s government — charges that both the United States and Khan’s successor have denied. The military has also said it played no role in Khan’s ouster.
Amid the violence, Khan supporters have attacked the military headquarters in Rawalpindi and security posts in the northwest. In Lahore on Tuesday night, demonstrators ransacked and burned down the residence of the regional commander, Lt. Gen. Salman Fayyaz Ghani.
The military has directly ruled Pakistan for more than half of the 75 years since the country gained independence from British colonial rule and wields considerable power over civilian governments.
Associated Press writers Babar Dogar in Lahore and Riaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, contributed to this story.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
