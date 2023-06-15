A Palestinian clears rubble after Israeli forces demolished the home of Osama Tawil, who was arrested in February for killing an Israeli soldier last year, in Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. During the demolition operation, the Israeli military said troops operating in Nablus came under fire and fired back. A Palestinian man was killed, health officials said.
Palestinians clear rubble after Israeli forces demolished the home of Osama Tawil, who was arrested in February for killing an Israeli soldier last year, in Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. During the demolition operation, the Israeli military said troops operating in Nablus came under fire and fired back. A Palestinian man was killed, health officials said.
Palestinians clear rubble after Israeli forces demolished the home of Osama Tawil, who was arrested in February for killing an Israeli soldier last year, in Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. During the demolition operation, the Israeli military said troops operating in Nablus came under fire and fired back. A Palestinian man was killed, health officials said.
Palestinians clear rubble after Israeli forces demolished the home of Osama Tawil, who was arrested in February for killing an Israeli soldier last year, in Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. During the demolition operation, the Israeli military said troops operating in Nablus came under fire and fired back. A Palestinian man was killed, health officials said.
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Khalil Yahya Anis during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 20-year-old man was shot in the head by Israeli forces. The Israeli military said troops operating in the city came under fire and fired back.
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Khalil Yahya Anis during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 20-year-old man was shot in the head by Israeli forces. The Israeli military said troops operating in the city came under fire and fired back.
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Khalil Yahya Anis during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 20-year-old man was shot in the head by Israeli forces. The Israeli military said troops operating in the city came under fire and fired back.
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Khalil Yahya Anis during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 20-year-old man was shot in the head by Israeli forces. The Israeli military said troops operating in the city came under fire and fired back.
A Palestinian clears rubble after Israeli forces demolished the home of Osama Tawil, who was arrested in February for killing an Israeli soldier last year, in Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. During the demolition operation, the Israeli military said troops operating in Nablus came under fire and fired back. A Palestinian man was killed, health officials said.
Nasser Nasser - staff, AP
Palestinians clear rubble after Israeli forces demolished the home of Osama Tawil, who was arrested in February for killing an Israeli soldier last year, in Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. During the demolition operation, the Israeli military said troops operating in Nablus came under fire and fired back. A Palestinian man was killed, health officials said.
Nasser Nasser - staff, AP
Palestinians clear rubble after Israeli forces demolished the home of Osama Tawil, who was arrested in February for killing an Israeli soldier last year, in Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. During the demolition operation, the Israeli military said troops operating in Nablus came under fire and fired back. A Palestinian man was killed, health officials said.
Nasser Nasser - staff, AP
Palestinians clear rubble after Israeli forces demolished the home of Osama Tawil, who was arrested in February for killing an Israeli soldier last year, in Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. During the demolition operation, the Israeli military said troops operating in Nablus came under fire and fired back. A Palestinian man was killed, health officials said.
Nasser Nasser - staff, AP
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Khalil Yahya Anis during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 20-year-old man was shot in the head by Israeli forces. The Israeli military said troops operating in the city came under fire and fired back.
Nasser Nasser - staff, AP
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Khalil Yahya Anis during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 20-year-old man was shot in the head by Israeli forces. The Israeli military said troops operating in the city came under fire and fired back.
Nasser Nasser - staff, AP
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Khalil Yahya Anis during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 20-year-old man was shot in the head by Israeli forces. The Israeli military said troops operating in the city came under fire and fired back.
Nasser Nasser - staff, AP
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Khalil Yahya Anis during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 20-year-old man was shot in the head by Israeli forces. The Israeli military said troops operating in the city came under fire and fired back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.