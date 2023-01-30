...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 10 below zero.
* WHERE...Northern Wasatch Front.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon MST Monday. For
the Wind Chill Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday
morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility and result in snow
covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow has ended across the area, thus the
Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
1 of 5
An Israeli policeman secures a shooting attack site in east Jerusalem, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. A Palestinian gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding at least two people less than a day after another attacker killed seven outside a synagogue there in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008.
Israelis light candles in memory of seven Israelis killed by a Palestinian gunman Friday at the site of the shooting attack in east Jerusalem, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. On Friday the gunman opened fire outside a synagogue, killing seven people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
An Israeli policeman secures a shooting attack site in east Jerusalem, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. A Palestinian gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding at least two people less than a day after another attacker killed seven outside a synagogue there in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008.
Mahmoud Illean - staff, AP
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the American University in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Mohamed Abd El Ghany - pool, Pool Reuters
Israelis light candles in memory of seven Israelis killed by a Palestinian gunman Friday at the site of the shooting attack in east Jerusalem, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. On Friday the gunman opened fire outside a synagogue, killing seven people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
Ariel Schalit - staff, AP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Ronen Zvulun - pool, Pool Reuters
Mourners gather around the bodies of Israeli couple Eli Mizrahi and his wife, Natalie, victims of a shooting attack Friday in east Jerusalem, during their funeral at the cemetery in Beit Shemesh, Israel, early Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing the couple and another five people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008 and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The killing marks the latest bloodshed in spiraling violence that comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the region.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the man, Nassim Abu Fouda, 26, was shot in Hebron, often a center of clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinians.
Unrest has continued in the ensuing days, prompting Israel to approve a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians and ratcheting up tensions just as Blinken begins meetings with leaders later in the day.
The violence comes after months of Israeli arrest raids in the West Bank, which were launched after a wave of Palestinians attacks against Israelis in the spring of 2022 that killed 19 people. Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem last year, making it the deadliest year in those territories since 2004, according to figures from the Israeli rights group B'Tselem. Another 10 Israelis were killed later last year, raising the 2022 Israeli death toll to 29.
Israel says that most of those killed have been militants but others — including youths protesting the incursions and other people not involved in confrontations — have also been killed. Israel says the military raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks while the Palestinians view them as further entrenchment of Israel’s open-ended, 55-year occupation.
The bloodshed has spiked this month, during the first weeks of Israel's new far-right government, which has promised to take a tough stance against the Palestinians and ramp up settlement construction. Monday's death brings the toll of Palestinians killed this month to 35.
Blinken's visit, which was planned before the flare-up, was expected to be fraught with tension over differences between the Biden administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government, which is made up of settlement supporters. He will now need to contend with an additional challenge during his trip, trying to restore calm even as violence persists.
After the Jenin raid, the Palestinians said they would cancel security coordination with Israel and after attacks against Israelis intensified, Israel said it would beef up Jewish settlements in the West Bank, among other steps.
Israeli Army Radio reported late Sunday that the government was also set to approve a rogue outpost deep inside the West Bank, and speed up approval for other such small settlements.
Israel also arrested 42 Palestinians, some relatives of the Jerusalem attacker, in its investigation into the attack. And the firebrand National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he has ordered authorities to demolish illegally built Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem in response to the attack.
Ben-Gvir called it “one step among a series of important steps for governance and for the war on terror and we need more steps in this war.”
Palestinian residents of the city’s eastern sector say systemic housing discrimination means they are rarely granted building permits, prompting them to build illegally.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war, territories the Palestinians claim for their hoped-for independent state. Some 500,000 Israelis now live in the West Bank in dozens of settlements and outposts, some made up of just a few mobile homes and others sprawling cities with malls and public transit. The Palestinians and much of the international community view settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace.
