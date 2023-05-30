Germany Israel Olympics Attack

FILE - A member of the Arab Commando group which seized members of the Israeli Olympic Team at their quarters appears with a hood over his face on the balcony of the village building where the commandos held members of the Israeli team hostage, at the Munich Olympic Village, on Sept. 5, 1972. A panel of historians set up to review the 1972 attack on the Munich Olympics is starting its three-year mission to reappraise what happened before, during and after the events of five decades ago on Tuesday, the German government said.

 Kurt Strumpf - staff, AP

BERLIN (AP) — A panel of historians set up to review the 1972 attack on the Munich Olympics is starting its three-year mission to examine what happened before, during and after the events of five decades ago on Tuesday, the German government said.

In April, Germany's Interior Ministry named the eight-member international commission of experts, most based in Israel or Germany. That was part of an agreement last year with relatives of the 11 Israeli team members who were killed by Palestinian militants.


