Britain Baby Abused to Death

This undated combination of 2 photos issued by Derbyshire Police, shows Shannon Marsden and Stephen Boden. The two English parents convicted of murder in the horrific abuse of their 10-month-old son who died on Christmas Day were sentenced to life in prison for murder Friday May 26, 2023, in what a judge described as a case of “unimaginable cruelty."

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Derbyshire Police

LONDON (AP) — An English couple who fought to get their baby son back from child services and then abused him so severely the 10-month-old was dead just over a month later were sentenced to life in prison for murder Friday in what a judge described as a case of “unimaginable cruelty."

Stephen Boden, 30, and Shannon Marsden, 22, showed no emotion as family members wept and a gasp sounded in the gallery when the sentence was handed down in Derby Crown Court.


