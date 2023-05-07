Egypt Syria

In this photo released by Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delegates and foreign ministers of member states convene at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, May 7, 2023. The ministers are voting on restoring Syria's membership to the organization after it was suspended over a decade ago. The meeting comes after a rapid rapprochement between Syria and regional governments since February.

 Uncredited - hogp, Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

CAIRO (AP) — The Arab League agreed Sunday to reinstate Syria, ending a 12-year suspension and taking another step toward bringing Syrian President Bashar Assad, a long-time regional pariah, back into the fold.

Some influential league members remain opposed to reinstating Syria, chief among them Qatar, which did not send its foreign minister to Sunday's gathering. Thirteen out of the league's 22 member states sent their foreign ministers to the meeting in Cairo.


