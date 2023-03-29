France Protests

Demonstrators walk past burning garbage cans during a demonstration Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Paris. It's the latest round of nationwide demonstrations and strikes against unpopular pension reforms and President Emmanuel Macron's push to raise France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

 Thibault Camus - staff, AP

PARIS (AP) — Striking sanitation workers in Paris are set to return to work Wednesday — potentially ending one of the most enduring symbols of resistance to French President Emmanuel Marcon’s controversial pension bill, as nationwide protests also appeared to be winding down.

Clean-up crews were set Wednesday to start picking up heaps of trash that had piled up over their weekslong strike beginning March 6 — as well as debris from the streets following the tenth nationwide anti-pension reform protest a day earlier.


