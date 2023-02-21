...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches Bear River Valley, Bear Lake, Weber, Davis, eastern Box
Elder and Cache County, locally up to 7 inches. Additional snow
accumulation 4 to 9 inches Salt Lake Valley, locally higher.
Additional snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches Utah County, locally
up to 10 inches Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge area.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Heavy snow
will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM MST TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21 TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of northern Utah and
southeast Idaho including the northern Wasatch Range, the Bear
River Range, and the foothills surrounding Cache and Bear Lake
Valleys.
* WHEN...In effect from 4 PM MST this afternoon to 6 AM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very heavy snow, rain down low, and drifting from
sustained and gusty west winds will create widespread areas of
unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are
likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Leandro Vieira, carnival director of the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school, plays the guitar and wears a costume in honor of late Brazilian singer Gal Costa, during the pre-carnival parade by the Cordao do Boitata block in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Vieira's job includes helping pick the samba school's theme for the year, calling shots on the material for costumes and often choosing who will feature on the top of majestic floats.
Bruna Prado - stringer, AP
Carnival director Leandro Vieira parades at the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Bruna Prado - stringer, AP
Performers from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school parade on a float during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Silvia Izquierdo - staff, AP
Drum queen Maria Mariá from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Bruna Prado - stringer, AP
Performers from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Bruna Prado - stringer, AP
A performer from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school parades on a float during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Bruna Prado - stringer, AP
A performer from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school parades on a float during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Bruna Prado - stringer, AP
Performers from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school parade on a float during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Bruna Prado - stringer, AP
A performer from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Bruna Prado - stringer, AP
Performers from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school parade on a float during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Bruna Prado - stringer, AP
A performer from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Bruna Prado - stringer, AP
Performers from the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school parade on a float during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Few Brazilians can claim to dominate their field as much, and at such a young age, as the 39-year-old Carnival showman Leandro Vieira.
Vieira has become one of the most decorated leaders of the annual parade competition in Rio de Janeiro. This year, as Carnival director of a samba school that hasn’t won in more than two decades, he could cement his name as one of the greatest since the festivities kicked off almost 100 years ago.
Rio’s is the nation’s premier Carnival parade, and the contestants compete for money prizes, prestige and fandom.
Vieira’s job includes helping to pick his samba school’s theme for the year, its material for costumes and who will feature on the top of majestic floats. Ultimately he decides how his school spends about 10 million Brazilian reals (almost $2 million).
Vieira’s prestige as an artist — and his fame as a party animal — has stretched well beyond Rio, achieving the kind of celebrity a film director might gain. He was recently interviewed on Roda Viva, a public TV traditional program that often listens to the most respected Brazilians.
He is a fixture not only in Carnival's formal parade competitions, but of the informal block parties throughout the city at this time of year.
“I can’t just work, I need to feel Carnival on the street to be happy,” Vieira told The Associated Press in an interview. “Even more so after a pandemic that made us suffer so much, made us stay home in 2021."
Vieira’s job title is carnavalesco.
He did it for Mangueira, the most popular samba school in Brazil, where he won the parade titles in 2016 and 2019. Later, he lifted two trophies in the second division, which makes him one of the most successful in recent years.
This year he is carnavalesco for Imperatriz Leopoldinense — named after a former Empress of Brazil — which recently was relegated to second division and where he hopes to earn the school's first trophy since 2001.
Vieira says he does not aim merely to shock or thrill an audience, but rather to deliver thoughtful statements.
“I am not a carnavalesco of surprises. I am not a man of spectacles,” Vieira said in the interview while he simultaneously worked on his group’s radio equipment that they will use to communicate during their parade.
His school's parade this year focused on the life of 1920s and 30s bandit Virgulino Ferreira da Silva, better known by Brazilians as Lampião. Vieira says he picks his themes with one motto in mind: “It is the history that official history doesn’t tell."
Lampião, for example, was not portrayed by the samba school solely as a vicious criminal but also as a brave man who earned the respect of many fellow Brazilians.
Ahead of this year's parade, Vieira walked through the performers fixing costumes and adjusting details with a smile on his face. He made sure all members were doing their part to sing this year’s theme music — a detail that can make a difference with the judges who sit in the audience in Rio’s Sambadrome.
A key choice for Imperatriz Leopoldinense this year was who to appoint as queen of the drum section — a role that the school traditionally has given to celebrities and fashion models. Last year it was pop singer Iza.
This time Vieira helped give the nod to a 21-year-old communications student and dancer named Maria Mariá who is from one of Rio’s low-income favela neighborhoods. She was crowned during an emotional ceremony last December at the samba school’s headquarters with a headpiece designed by Vieira.
“Leandro is a big inspiration to us all. He shows us we can be the best in any field we like,” Mariá said Tuesday while dressed as a devil who teases the character of Lampião.
Vieira takes his role in the Carnival parade industry seriously, but says that taking part in the holiday’s street parties is just as important for him. Earlier in the week he joined the Prata Preta street party wearing the costume of Brazilian singer Gal Costa, who died last year.
“The soul of the party is on the street,” he said.
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.