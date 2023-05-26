...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue along the Logan
River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, JUNE 02...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is ongoing and forecast to continue.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until Friday, June 02.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM MDT Thursday the stage was 5.18 feet (1534 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage
through the end of the month.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
An Asiana Airlines plane is parked as one of the plane's doors suddenly opened at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2023. A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landed safely at a South Korean airport Friday, airline and government officials said.
Rescue workers move a passenger on a stretcher to an ambulance at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2023. A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landing safely at a South Korean airport Friday, airline and government officials said.
Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Daegu Fire Station Newsis via AP
Police officers in plain clothes arrest an airplane passenger at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2023, as he is suspected of opening an emergency exit door on an Asiana Airlines plane during a flight. A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a South Korean flight Friday, causing air to gust inside the cabin before the plane landed safely, airline and government officials said.
An emergency exit door of an Asiana Airlines plane is seen at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2023, after a passenger opened it during a flight. A passenger opened the emergency exit door during a South Korean flight Friday, causing air to gust inside the cabin before the plane landed safely, airline and government officials said.
Yun Kwan-shick - foreign subscriber, Yonhap
Yun Kwan-shick - foreign subscriber, Yonhap
Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Daegu Fire Station Newsis via AP
Yun Kwan-shick - foreign subscriber, Yonhap
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, officials said. The plane landed safely.
Some people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person, who was able to partially open the door, the Transport Ministry said.
