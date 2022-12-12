WCup Soccer Pele

A life-size statue of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is displayed during an Conmebol event to pay tribute to Pele in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.

Pelé has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don't know when he will be discharged from hospital.


