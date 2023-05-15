Support Local Journalism

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — The mausoleum built for the golden casket of Pelé was opened for visitors on Monday.

On the second floor of a vertical cemetery in Santos, outside Sao Paulo, the mausoleum welcomes fans with two golden statues of Pelé; the floor is artificial grass; the walls are images of fans in a stadium; and there's an endless soundtrack of cheers, as if Pelé was still playing. The ceiling above the casket of the three-time World Cup champion is blue.


