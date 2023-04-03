Paraguay Soccer FIFA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a joint press conference with CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez, at the headquarters of the South American soccer governing body in Luque, Paraguay, Thursday, March 30, 2023.

 Jorge Saenz - staff, AP

ZURICH (AP) — Peru was stripped of hosting the men's Under-17 World Cup on Monday because FIFA said the country was not ready to stage the tournament later this year.

FIFA did not name a replacement host for the 24-team tournament scheduled to be played from Nov. 10-Dec. 2.


