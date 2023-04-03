...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches, with locally up to 15 inches in the Bear Lake and Bear
River Valley areas.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes Monday through Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy at times Monday
morning. Snow intensity may decrease early Monday afternoon
before increasing once again late Monday afternoon into Tuesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
