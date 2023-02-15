Peru Machu Picchu

FILE - The Machu Picchu archeological site is devoid of tourists while it's closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the department of Cusco, Peru, Oct. 27, 2020. The Inca-era stone citadel nestled in its southeastern jungle, reopened on Feb. 15, 2023 after being closed nearly a month ago amid antigovernment protests, according to the culture ministry.

 Martin Mejia - staff, AP

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's Machu Picchu, an Inca-era stone citadel nestled in its southeastern jungle, reopened on Wednesday after being closed nearly a month ago amid antigovernment protests, the culture ministry announced.

Agreements were made between authorities, social groups and the local tourism industry to guarantee the security of the famed tourist attraction and transport services.


