LIMA, Peru (AP) — Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in Wednesday as Peru’s next president after Congress voted out President Pedro Castillo shortly after he dissolved the legislative body.

The 60--year-old lawyer took the oath of office and became the first female leader in the more than 200-year history of the independent republic.


