...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
at valley floors, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected this
evening into Monday morning and again Monday evening through
Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to snow this evening and
become heavy at times through 4-6 AM Monday morning. Snow will
become more showery after 6 AM Monday, redeveloping Monday
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
AP
