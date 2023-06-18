In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, the coast guard personnel assist in putting out the fire on Philippine ferry M/V Esperanza Star at the waters off Panglao, Bohol province, central Philippines on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The Philippine ferry carrying up to 65 passengers and crew members caught fire at sea on Sunday and a coast guard vessel was deployed to rescue those onboard and try to extinguish the flames, coast guard officials said.
Uncredited - hogp, Philippine Coast Guard
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — All 120 passengers and crew members aboard a Philippine ferry that caught fire at sea on Sunday were rescued safely and the fire was extinguished, the coast guard said.
The M/V Esperanza Star caught fire at dawn while traveling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines with 65 passengers and 55 crewmembers, the coast guard said. It added that it deployed two vessels for rescue and to help put out the flames, which raged for more than five hours.
