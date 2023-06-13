Villagers ride a military truck as they evacuate their homes in Santo Domingo town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Truckloads of villagers on Tuesday fled from Philippine communities close to gently erupting Mayon volcano, traumatized by the sight of red-hot lava flowing down its crater and sporadic blasts of ash.
Liza David Balbin poses inside a school converted into a temporary evacuation center in Santo Domingo town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. In 1991, Balbin witnessed Mount Pinatubo blowing its top in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century. She survived and years later married a man, who took her to his home province of Albay, where they lived in an impoverished village not far from Mayon.
Liza David Balbin, center, gestures inside a school converted into a temporary evacuation center in Santo Domingo town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. In 1991, Balbin witnessed Mount Pinatubo blowing its top in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century. She survived and years later married a man, who took her to his home province of Albay, where they lived in an impoverished village not far from Mayon.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
SANTO DOMINGO, Philippines (AP) — Truckloads of villagers on Tuesday fled Philippine communities close to the erupting Mayon volcano, traumatized by the sight of red-hot lava flowing down its crater and fearful of sporadic blasts of ash.
Nearly 15,000 people have left the mostly poor farming communities within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of Mayon's crater in northeastern Albay province in forced evacuations since volcanic activity spiked last week. Albay’s governor extended the danger zone by a kilometer (more than half a mile) on Monday and asked thousands of residents to be ready to move anytime.
