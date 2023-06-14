Mayon volcano belches hot emissions down its slope as seen from Daraga town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The 2,462-meter (8,077-foot) Mayon is a top tourist draw in the Philippines because of its picturesque conical shape but is the most active of 24 known volcanoes in the archipelago.
An evacuee carries relief goods at an evacuation center at Santo Domingo town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Truckloads of villagers on Tuesday fled from Philippine communities close to gently erupting Mayon volcano, traumatized by the sight of red-hot lava flowing down its crater and sporadic blasts of ash.
Lava flows down the slopes of Mayon volcano as seen from Daraga town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Truckloads of villagers on Tuesday fled from Philippine communities close to gently erupting Mayon volcano, traumatized by the sight of red-hot lava flowing down its crater and sporadic blasts of ash.
Police stop a motorcycle rider at a checkpoint at the border of the "permanent danger zone" around Mayon volcano at Daraga town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Truckloads of villagers on Tuesday fled from Philippine communities close to gently erupting Mayon volcano, traumatized by the sight of red-hot lava flowing down its crater and sporadic blasts of ash.
A truck passes by a road near the Mayon volcano as it belches hot emissions down its slope as seen from Daraga town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The 2,462-meter (8,077-foot) Mayon is a top tourist draw in the Philippines because of its picturesque conical shape but is the most active of 24 known volcanoes in the archipelago.
Evacuees watch from a building to catch a glimpse of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as he visited an evacuation center in Guinobatan town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A gentle eruption of the Philippines' most active volcano that has forced nearly 18,000 people to flee to emergency shelters could last for months and create a protracted crisis, officials said Wednesday.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., left, visits an evacuation center in Guinobatan town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A gentle eruption of the Philippines' most active volcano that has forced nearly 18,000 people to flee to emergency shelters could last for months and create a protracted crisis, officials said Wednesday.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., second from left, waves as he visits an evacuation center in Guinobatan town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A gentle eruption of the Philippines' most active volcano that has forced nearly 18,000 people to flee to emergency shelters could last for months and create a protracted crisis, officials said Wednesday.
Evacuees and residents watch from a building to catch a glimpse of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as he visited an evacuation center in Guinobatan town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A gentle eruption of the Philippines' most active volcano that has forced nearly 18,000 people to flee to emergency shelters could last for months and create a protracted crisis, officials said Wednesday.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., front right, visits an evacuation center in Guinobatan town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A gentle eruption of the Philippines' most active volcano that has forced nearly 18,000 people to flee to emergency shelters could last for months and create a protracted crisis, officials said Wednesday.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., center, visits an evacuation center in Guinobatan town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A gentle eruption of the Philippines' most active volcano that has forced nearly 18,000 people to flee to emergency shelters could last for months and create a protracted crisis, officials said Wednesday.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., front left, visits an evacuation center in Guinobatan town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A gentle eruption of the Philippines' most active volcano that has forced nearly 18,000 people to flee to emergency shelters could last for months and create a protracted crisis, officials said Wednesday.
LEGAZPI, Philippines (AP) — A gentle eruption of the Philippines’ most active volcano that has forced nearly 18,000 people to flee to emergency shelters could last for months and create a protracted crisis, officials said Wednesday.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to northeastern Albay province to reassure villagers who were forced to evacuate from mostly poor farming communities within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of the Mayon volcano’s crater since volcanic activity spiked last week.
