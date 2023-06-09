Mayon Volcano spews white smoke as seen from Daraga, Albay province, central Philippines on Thursday June 8, 2023. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised Thursday the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 3 due to "increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption."
Mayon Volcano spews white smoke as seen from Daraga, Albay province, central Philippines on Thursday June 8, 2023. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised Thursday the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 3 due to "increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption."
John Michael Magdasoc - stringer, AP
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops, police and rescue workers began forcibly evacuating residents near Mayon Volcano on Friday as its increasing unrest indicated a violent eruption of one of the country’s most active volcanoes is possible within weeks or days.
The area within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of Mayon's crater is supposed to be off-limits due to possible volcanic emissions, lava flows, rockfalls and other hazards. But many poor villagers have built houses and tended farms in Mayon's danger zone over the years.
