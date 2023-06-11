Mayon volcano belches red-hot emissions down it's slope as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Albay was placed under a state of calamity last week to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Farmers place a makeshift shelter at a pooling center for water buffalos and cows outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
A fisherman works at sea in Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
A farmer ties his cow as they bring them to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Tourists ride ATV's near Mayon Volcano, hidden in clouds, in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
A farmer brings his water buffalo to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
A water buffalo receives oral deworming fluids from a veterinarian as they are brought to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Residents living near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines move to an evacuation center on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Farmers bring their cows to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
A farmer pulls his cow as they bring them to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Residents living near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay province, northeastern Philippines prepare to move to an evacuation center on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province.
Violeta Peralta paints a picture of an erupting Mayon Volcano outside his home in Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Thousands of villagers have been forced to leave rural communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon volcano's crater in Albay province which was placed under a state of calamity on Friday to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
LEGAZPI, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ most active volcano was gently spewing lava down its slopes Monday, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.
More than 12,600 people have left the mostly poor farming communities within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of Mayon Volcano’s crater in mandatory evacuations since volcanic activity increased last week. But thousands more remain within the permanent danger zone below Mayon, an area long declared off-limits to people but where generations have lived and farmed because they have nowhere else to go.
