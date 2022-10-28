Support Local Journalism

MILAN (AP) — Being in top physical form helped Spanish soccer player Pablo Marí avoid life-threatening injuries in a knife attack at an Italian shopping center, the surgeon who operated on his wounded back said Friday.

“The surgery was a relatively simple one. Luckily there were only two damaged muscles,” said Osvaldo Chiara, the director of the general surgery and trauma team at the Niguarda hospital in Milan. “(Marí’s) muscular mass is such that the length of the knife that was used couldn’t pass through the rib cage and hit his lung.”


