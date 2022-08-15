Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, greets artists performing at the 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, waves as he returns after addressing the nation at the 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
Tribal Bodo girls in traditional attire perform Sikhlai dance on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
A rickshaw puller buys an Indian flag from a boy near a traffic intersection on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern state of Assam, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
National Cadet Corps members take part in the parade on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
Assamese girls and boys in traditional attire carry Indian flags as they perform Bihu dance on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern state of Assam, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
People take photographs on their mobile phones as Assam police battalion personnel take part in the parade on Independence Day in Gauhati, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel march during the Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Monday, Aug.15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
Assam police battalion members march on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center in blue, arrives at the 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greets after addressing the nation at the 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
Assamese girls and boys in traditional attire carry Indian flags as they perform Bihu dance on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
A man showers flower petals on National Security Guard commandos during a ceremony to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The world’s largest democracy is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Monday.
Victoria Memorial, the city's heritage icon is illuminated with colors of the Indian flag ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Aug. 15.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, salutes the Indian flag at the 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, is greeted by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh as he arrives at the 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, inspects a guard of honor during Independence Day parade in Kolkata, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
A child, posing for a photograph for his father presents an Indian flag to a security person standing guard outside a venue of Independence Day celebrations in Jammu, India, Monday, Aug.15, 2022.
A roadside vendor carrying a child sells Indian flags on Independence Day in Hyderabad, India, Monday, Aug.15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
Indian army soldiers display their skills on motorcycles on the eve of Independence Day in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to raise millions out of poverty and turn India into a developed country in the next quarter-century as he marked 75 years since independence from British rule.
Wearing a flowing, cream-colored turban printed with small stripes of orange, white and green, Modi addressed the country Monday from New Delhi’s 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort, saying the world was looking toward India to help resolve global issues.
Modi said the journey of the past 75 years had seen ups and downs with India battling against all odds with resilience and perseverance. He asked people to remove any trace of colonial mindset.
U.S. President Joe Biden, in a statement celebrating Indian Independence Day, said the two countries are indispensable partners grounded in a shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity.
Biden said he was confident that "the two countries will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world.”
Modi said India will be guided by the ideals of self-reliance and the spirit of international partnership to attain excellence in science and technology, set up industries, and attain food and energy security. He said billions of dollars in investment were flowing into the country turning it into a manufacturing hub.
India’s efforts have already launched the country of 1.4 billion people into the ranks of leading countries in information technology, pharmacy, space science and civil nuclear energy.
Modi said millions of people across the country were commemorating the 75th anniversary of independence by hoisting orange, white and green national flags at their homes and businesses for three days as part of a government campaign “of awakening the spirit of patriotism in every heart.” India’s Parliament House, the presidential palace, national monuments and other government offices blazed with multi-colored lighting.
The main opposition Congress party accused the Modi government of leaving opposition parties out of celebrations.
“There were special functions in Parliament’s historic Central Hall to mark the 25th, 50th and 60th anniversary of India’s independence,” said Jairam Ramesh, an India National Congress party spokesperson. “Sadly, nothing like that has been organized for the 75th anniversary, which has been reduced to an occasion to glorify the Sarvagyaani,” using a term meaning "a person who knows all” in reference to Modi.
He called for unity to move forward but didn't respond to experts and critics who say the country has been gradually departing from some commitments and argue the backsliding has accelerated since Modi came to power in 2014. They accuse his populist government of using unbridled political power to undermine democratic freedoms and preoccupying itself with pursuing a Hindu nationalist agenda.
Modi pledged to fight corruption and nepotism in the country's politics, which he said were acting as termites eating away the gains of development.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.