Police detain participants in Russian opposition forum

A man stands near a police bus after he was detained in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Russian police on Saturday detained about 150 participants of a forum of independent members of municipal councils, an action that comes amid the authorities' multi-pronged crackdown on dissent. Police showed up at the gathering in Moscow shortly after it opened, saying that all those present will be detained for taking part in an event organized by an "undesirable" organization.