Fans of Gimnasia de La Plata choke on tear gas during a local tournament match between Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Fans of Gimnasia de La Plata take to the pitch after tear gas flooded the stadium during a local tournament soccer match between Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Players of Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors run after the ball as tear gas invades the field in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Fans of Gimnasia de La Plata react to tear gas on the field during a local tournament match between Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Fans of Gimnasia de La Plata react to tear gas on the field during a local tournament match between Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Fans of Gimnasia de La Plata react to tear gas on the field during a local tournament match between Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Leonardo Morales of Gimnasia de La Plata rinses his face from the effects of tear gas during a local tournament soccer match against Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Fans of Gimnasia de La Plata jump into the field during a local tournament match between Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Fans of Gimnasia de La Plata choke on tear gas during a local tournament match between Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Gustavo Garello - stringer, AP
Fans of Gimnasia de La Plata take to the pitch after tear gas flooded the stadium during a local tournament soccer match between Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Gustavo Garello - stringer, AP
Players of Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors run after the ball as tear gas invades the field in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Gustavo Garello - stringer, AP
Fans of Gimnasia de La Plata react to tear gas on the field during a local tournament match between Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Gustavo Garello - stringer, AP
Fans of Gimnasia de La Plata react to tear gas on the field during a local tournament match between Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Gustavo Garello - stringer, AP
Fans of Gimnasia de La Plata react to tear gas on the field during a local tournament match between Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Gustavo Garello - stringer, AP
Leonardo Morales of Gimnasia de La Plata rinses his face from the effects of tear gas during a local tournament soccer match against Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
Gustavo Garello - stringer, AP
Fans of Gimnasia de La Plata jump into the field during a local tournament match between Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The match was suspended after tear gas thrown by the police outside the stadium wafted inside affecting the players as well as fans who fled to the field to avoid its effects.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — At least one person died while police clashed with soccer fans trying to push into an Argentine league match Thursday night, and the referee stopped the game as clouds of tear gas spread inside the stadium.
Authorities and witnesses said fans of the home team, Gimnasia y Esgrima, struggled to enter an already full stadium, and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas trying to get the crowd to retreat.
The incident came less than a week after the use of tear gas inside a soccer stadium in Indonesia set off a crush that left 131 people dead.
Nine minutes into Thursday night's match between Gimnasia and Boca Juniors, referee Hernán Mastrángelo suspended play. The league said on Twitter that he acted because of the lack of security.
Players retreated to their changing rooms, and many spectators flooded onto the field trying to escape the tear gas.
“Unfortunately there is one person dead. He died of a heart problem,” Sergio Berni, security minister of the province, told Todo Noticias.
Berni gave no details about the circumstances in which that person died.
Only Gimnasia fans were in Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium in La Plata, since Buenos Aires province banned supporters of visiting teams from games in 2013 amid frequent outbreaks of violence
The Argentine Football Association said in a tweet that it "expresses its commitment to continue working to eradicate this kind of episode that tarnish the football party.”
No new date was announced for resuming the game.
Some fans claimed there had been overselling of tickets amid excitement over the match between teams fighting for the league title, saying people likely became anger when they could not get into the stadium.
In its security protocols, FIFA advises against the use of tear gas in or around stadiums to avoid risky situations such as in La Plata or in Indonesia last Saturday. FIFA's rules don’t necessarily apply to domestic or national leagues but are considered a safety standard.
FIFA also recommends exit gates be unlocked at all times during a game for safety reasons. Indonesia's president said locked gates contributed to the deaths in Malang city, when police fired tear gas to control the crowd inside the stadium, setting off a panicked rush and causing a crush in front of several exits. It was one of the world’s deadliest disasters at a sporting event.
Associated Press writer Débora Rey contributed to this report.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.