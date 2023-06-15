FILE- Supporters of opposition Congress party hold placards during a protest rally against the wrestling federation chief over allegations of sexual harassment in New Delhi, India, June 1, 2023. New Delhi police filed charges Thursday of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation.If convicted, Singh faces a maximum of five years in prison. He denies the allegations.
FILE- Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leaves his house after a visit by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at his residence in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2023. New Delhi police filed charges Thursday of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation.If convicted, Singh faces a maximum of five years in prison. He denies the allegations.
FILE- Sakshi Malik, an Indian wrestler who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics, sits with fellow wrestlers by the banks of the river Ganges in Haridwar, India, May 30, 2023. New Delhi police filed charges Thursday of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation. If convicted, Singh faces a maximum of five years in prison. He denies the allegations.
Police file charges of sexual harassment against president of Indian wrestling federation
New Delhi police have filed charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation
FILE- Supporters of opposition Congress party hold placards during a protest rally against the wrestling federation chief over allegations of sexual harassment in New Delhi, India, June 1, 2023. New Delhi police filed charges Thursday of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation.If convicted, Singh faces a maximum of five years in prison. He denies the allegations.
Altaf Qadri - staff, AP
FILE- Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leaves his house after a visit by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at his residence in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2023. New Delhi police filed charges Thursday of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation.If convicted, Singh faces a maximum of five years in prison. He denies the allegations.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
FILE- Sakshi Malik, an Indian wrestler who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics, sits with fellow wrestlers by the banks of the river Ganges in Haridwar, India, May 30, 2023. New Delhi police filed charges Thursday of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation. If convicted, Singh faces a maximum of five years in prison. He denies the allegations.
NEW DELHI (AP) — New Delhi police filed charges Thursday of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation.
If convicted, Singh faces a maximum of five years in prison. He denies the allegations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.