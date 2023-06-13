Police officers block a road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say the emergency services are responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city of Nottingham. Nottinghamshire Police said Tuesday that “there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.”
Police officers block a road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say three people have been found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit by a van in linked incidents. The three were injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Police forensics officers carry things on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say three people have been found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit by a van in linked incidents. The three were injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Ilkeston Road is closed by the Police in Nottingham, Britain, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police say three people have been found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit by a van in linked incidents. The three were injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.
A white van is seen behind a police cordon on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
Police forensics officers erect a forensic tent on Magdala road, Nottingham after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
A white van is seen behind a police cordon on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
A white van is seen on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road after three people were killed in Nottingham city center, England early on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
LONDON (AP) — A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham on Tuesday after three people were found dead in the street and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.
“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people," said Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell.
