...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is forecast to return to the Logan River near Logan
beginning as early as Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 5.05 feet (1417 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will rise to near flood stage Tuesday
morning, crest near 5.3 feet (1619 CFS) Wednesday morning,
and fall below flood stage Friday afternoon before
oscillating just below flood stage through Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
Demonstrators run after police officers fired tear gas during a protest in support of the main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, May 29, 2023. The clashes came a day after police stopped Sonko's "freedom caravan," traveling from his hometown of Ziguinchor, in the south and where he is the mayor, to the capital, Dakar, where he was forced into a home he has in the city.
Demonstrators stand next to a barricade set on fire during a protest in support of the main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, May 29, 2023. The clashes came a day after police stopped Sonko's "freedom caravan," traveling from his hometown of Ziguinchor, in the south and where he is the mayor, to the capital, Dakar, where he was forced into a home he has in the city.
A police officer fires tear gas at supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko during a protest in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, May 29, 2023. The clashes came a day after police stopped Sonko's "freedom caravan," traveling from his hometown of Ziguinchor, in the south and where he is the mayor, to the capital, Dakar, where he was forced into a home he has in the city.
A demonstrator sets up a barricade during a protest in support of main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, May 29, 2023. The clashes came a day after police stopped Sonko's "freedom caravan," traveling from his hometown of Ziguinchor, in the south and where he is the mayor, to the capital, Dakar, where he was forced into a home he has in the city.
A riot police officer removes a tire set on fire in the street during a protest in support of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko during a protest in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, May 29, 2023. The clashes came a day after police stopped Sonko's "freedom caravan," traveling from his hometown of Ziguinchor, in the south and where he is the mayor, to the capital, Dakar, where he was forced into a home he has in the city.
A demonstrator stands next to a barricade set on fire during a protest in support of the main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, May 29, 2023. The clashes came a day after police stopped Sonko's "freedom caravan," traveling from his hometown of Ziguinchor, in the south and where he is the mayor, to the capital, Dakar, where he was forced into a home he has in the city.
Riot police officers stand in front of tires set on fire during a protest in support of the opposition leader's Ousmane Sonko, in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, May 29, 2023. The clashes came a day after police stopped Sonko's "freedom caravan," traveling from his hometown of Ziguinchor, in the south and where he is the mayor, to the capital, Dakar, where he was forced into a home he has in the city.
Demonstrators set up a barricade during a protest in support of the main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, May 29, 2023. The clashes came a day after police stopped Sonko's "freedom caravan," traveling from his hometown of Ziguinchor, in the south and where he is the mayor, to the capital, Dakar, where he was forced into a home he has in the city.
A young boy looks on as he stands next to burned cars during a protest in support of the main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, May 29, 2023. The clashes came a day after police stopped Sonko's "freedom caravan," traveling from his hometown of Ziguinchor, in the south and where he is the mayor, to the capital, Dakar, where he was forced into a home he has in the city.
People run during clashes between supporters of the main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and the police in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, May 29, 2023. The clashes came a day after police stopped Sonko's "freedom caravan," traveling from his hometown of Ziguinchor, in the south and where he is the mayor, to the capital, Dakar, where he was forced into a home he has in the city.
A demonstrator runs as black smoke rises to the sky from burning tires during a protest in support of the main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, May 29, 2023. The clashes came a day after police stopped Sonko's "freedom caravan," traveling from his hometown of Ziguinchor, in the south and where he is the mayor, to the capital, Dakar, where he was forced into a home he has in the city.
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Police fired tear gas and demonstrators burned cars Monday near the home of Senegal's main opposition leader, as tensions rise in the capital days before a court verdict is expected on charges against the politician.
Ousmane Sonko is being tried for rape and death threats against a woman working at a massage parlor, and could face up to 10 years in prison. If convicted, he would would be barred from running in next year’s presidential elections. Sonko and his supporters maintain his legal troubles are part of an effort by President Macky Sall’s government to derail his candidacy.
