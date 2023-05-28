Escaped Inmates Ohio

Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney holds a press conference after officials pulled what they believe to be the body of escaped Ohio prisoner Bradley Gillespie from the Ohio River in Henderson, Ky., Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2023. The discovery of the body ends the five-day search in Henderson County for the convicted killer who reportedly escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio, on Tuesday along with inmate James Lee.

HENDERSON, KY (AP) — A convicted murderer who escaped last week from a northwest Ohio prison with another inmate by hiding in a trash container was found dead Sunday after his body was spotted floating in the Ohio River, police in Kentucky said.

The discovery brought to a close a manhunt for the missing inmate, Bradley Gillespie, 50. Authorities said the other inmate James Lee, 47, was captured last Wednesday after the two escaped earlier in the week from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio.


