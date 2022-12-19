York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Police said multiple people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting in a unit of the building.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
York Regional Police tactical officers work the scene of a fatal shooting in Vaughan, Ontario Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Authorities said multiple people were shot and killed in a condominium unit in the Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
York Regional Police tactical officers work the scene of a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Police said multiple people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting in an apartment building.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
An ambulance is parked outside the lobby of a condominium building following a fatal shooting in Vaughn, Ontario, on Sunday, Dec 18, 2022. Police said multiple people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting in a unit of the building.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
Police stand in the lobby of a condominium building following a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Authorities said multiple people were shot and killed in a unit of the building in the Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
Police stand in the lobby of a condominium building following a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Authorities said multiple people were shot and killed in a unit of the building in the Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween updates the media at the scene of a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Authorities said multiple people were shot and killed in a condominium unit in the Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Police said multiple people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting in a unit of the building.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
York Regional Police tactical officers work the scene of a fatal shooting in Vaughan, Ontario Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Authorities said multiple people were shot and killed in a condominium unit in the Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
York Regional Police tactical officers work the scene of a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Police said multiple people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting in an apartment building.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
An ambulance is parked outside the lobby of a condominium building following a fatal shooting in Vaughn, Ontario, on Sunday, Dec 18, 2022. Police said multiple people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting in a unit of the building.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
Police stand in the lobby of a condominium building following a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Authorities said multiple people were shot and killed in a unit of the building in the Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
Police stand in the lobby of a condominium building following a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Authorities said multiple people were shot and killed in a unit of the building in the Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween updates the media at the scene of a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Authorities said multiple people were shot and killed in a condominium unit in the Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca speaks to media the day after a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, on Monday Dec, 19, 2022.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
John Santoro, a resident of a condominium building where a shooting took place, speaks to media the day after the incident in Vaughan, Ontario, on Monday Dec, 19, 2022.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca speaks to media the day after a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, on Monday Dec, 19, 2022.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
Police cones and tape are seen outside of a condominium building the day after a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, on Monday Dec, 19, 2022.
Arlyn McAdorey - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
TORONTO (AP) — A 73-year-old man shot and killed five people on several different floors of a suburban Toronto condominium building before police officers killed him, authorities said.
Police said the officer fatally shot the gunman inside the building, which is where the gunman lived and is in Vaughan, Ontario.
Police did not disclose a possible motive for the attack or release the names or ages of anyone who was killed, including the alleged assailant's. But Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, said Monday that the attacker was 73.
SIU spokespeson Kristy Denette said police found the victims on different floors. She could not say whether they were killed inside of their units or at their doors.
Denette said the SIU wouldn't release the attacker's name because his family hadn't agreed to it. She said he had a semiautomatic handgun and that investigators don't believe he exchanged fire with the officer who killed him.
“Horrendous scene,” Chief James MacSween of the York Regional MacSween said late Sunday. “Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims.”
One person who was shot by the attacker was hospitalized and was expected to survive, the chief said.
MacSween said he didn’t know whether the shooter lived at the condo building.
York Regional Police say officers were called to the Vaughan, Ontario condo for an active shooting around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
Police evacuated the building on Sunday, but MacSween said there was no further threat to the community. Residents were allowed to return home early Monday.
Resident John Santoro said police went floor to floor to try to find out if anybody else was involved.
“When I opened my door, police were in the corridor. There were two officers right outside my door in the elevator lobby,” he said.
Mass shootings are rare in Canada, and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the world's safest big cities. Vaughan is just north of Toronto.
Canadians are nervous about anything that might indicate they are moving closer to the gun violence situation in the U.S., where mass shootings are common.
“Everybody is horrified,” Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca said. “To wake up to this news this morning or see it last night, we are in absolute shock. ... This is something I never thought I would see here.”
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.