REDMOND, Wa. (AP) — A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their “worst nightmare.”

Police had been trying to serve a protection order on Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, 38, before Friday's killings, but they had been having a hard time locating the truck driver from Texas, Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said. Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, and her husband, Mohammad Milad Naseri, 35, had just received the court order a week earlier.


