...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 15 below zero.
* WHERE...Northern Wasatch Front and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Watch, from this evening through Tuesday
morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
AP
Police raise death toll in Peshawar bombing to 34 as a Pakistani Taliban commander claims responsibility for attack
