Police officers watch fans of West Ham United gather ahead of the Conference League final soccer match between West Ham United and Fiorentina at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi is treated after being hit by an object during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Fiorentina and West Ham at the Eden Arena in Prague, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi ironically applauds the crowd as he bleeds after being hit by an object thrown from the stands during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Fiorentina and West Ham at the Eden Arena in Prague, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Fans of West Ham United cheer ahead of the Conference League final soccer match between West Ham United and Fiorentina at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Darko Vojinovic - staff, AP
Police officers watch fans of West Ham United gather ahead of the Conference League final soccer match between West Ham United and Fiorentina at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Darko Vojinovic - staff, AP
Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi is treated after being hit by an object during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Fiorentina and West Ham at the Eden Arena in Prague, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Darko Bandic - staff, AP
Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi ironically applauds the crowd as he bleeds after being hit by an object thrown from the stands during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Fiorentina and West Ham at the Eden Arena in Prague, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police detained 23 West Ham and Fiorentina soccer fans for their behaviour in connection with the Europa Conference League final in Prague, authorities said Thursday.
One person is suspected of attacking a police officer, two others of hooliganism. The rest are suspected of committing various misdemeanours, including using flares and other pyrotechnics at various places in the Czech capital, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.