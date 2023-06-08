Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police detained 23 West Ham and Fiorentina soccer fans for their behaviour in connection with the Europa Conference League final in Prague, authorities said Thursday.

One person is suspected of attacking a police officer, two others of hooliganism. The rest are suspected of committing various misdemeanours, including using flares and other pyrotechnics at various places in the Czech capital, police said.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.