A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is parked near the scene of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Police said three victims were stabbed inside the university's Hagey Hall, and a person was taken into custody.
Police say the stabbings of three people in a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate
A suspect in the stabbing of a professor and two students during a class on gender issues at a university in the Canadian city of Waterloo has been charged in what police are calling a hate-motivated attack
TORONTO (AP) — A suspect has been charged in the stabbing of a professor and two students during a class on gender issues at Canada's University of Waterloo in what police are calling a hate-motivated attack.
Waterloo Regional Police say Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, an international student who had been studying at the University of Waterloo, faces three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
