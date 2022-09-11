Support Local Journalism

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet.

The exit poll published by Swedish public broadcaster SVT has a margin of error, and the final outcome will only be known once votes are counted.

