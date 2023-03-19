Vatican Benedict XVI

FILE - Pope Francis talks with Papal Household Archbishop Georg Gaenswein during his weekly general audience, in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, on Jan. 15, 2020. The longtime secretary to Pope Benedict XVI acknowledged Sunday that his tell-all memoir, published soon after Benedict’s Dec. 31 death, had been criticized for casting Pope Francis in a deeply unfavorable light, but insisted that some of the polemics were more about prejudice than anything else. In some of his first public comments since Benedict’s death, Archbishop Georg Gaenswin said he remained loyal to Francis and that he was still waiting for the pontiff to give him a new job.

 Alessandra Tarantino - staff, AP

ROME (AP) — The longtime secretary to Pope Benedict XVI acknowledged Sunday that his tell-all memoir, published in the days after Benedict’s death, had been criticized for casting Pope Francis in an unfavorable light, but insisted that some of the polemics were more about anti-Benedict prejudice than anything else.

In some of his first public comments since Benedict’s Dec. 31 death, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein said he remained loyal to Francis and that he was still waiting for the pontiff to give him a new job.


