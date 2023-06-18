A woman holds a banner reading " Peace" as Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
A woman films with her cellphone as Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
A woman holds a banner reading " Peace" as Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Scouts watch Pope Francis as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 18, 2023.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Two days after being discharged from the hospital, Pope Francis resumed his cherished Sunday custom of greeting the public in St. Peter’s Square, expressing thanks for the comfort he received after surgery and thanking the crowd shouting “Long live the pope!”
Before launching into prepared remarks, Francis expressed gratitude for "affection, attention and friendship" and the assurance of “the support of prayer” during his hospitalization for June 7 abdominal surgery at a Rome hospital to repair a hernia and remove increasingly painful scarring around his intestines.
