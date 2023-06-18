Support Local Journalism

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Two days after being discharged from the hospital, Pope Francis resumed his cherished Sunday custom of greeting the public in St. Peter’s Square, expressing thanks for the comfort he received after surgery and thanking the crowd shouting “Long live the pope!”

Before launching into prepared remarks, Francis expressed gratitude for "affection, attention and friendship" and the assurance of “the support of prayer” during his hospitalization for June 7 abdominal surgery at a Rome hospital to repair a hernia and remove increasingly painful scarring around his intestines.


