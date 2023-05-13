ROME (AP) — Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah... Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County. Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County. .Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam. For the Bear River...including Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late Saturday morning by 1200 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the Country Manor subdivision will also be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.7 feet or 770 cfs. - Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum. - Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each day before peaking around 7.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Action stage is 6.7 feet. - Flood stage is 7.6 feet. &&
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE 15... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion, mainly eastern areas near canyons. * WHEN...From this evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult due to crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.