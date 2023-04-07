Support Local Journalism

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Recently hospitalized Pope Francis won't go to the Colosseum for the traditional Good Friday Way of the Cross procession, but instead will watch it from his home at the Vatican due to unseasonably cold nighttime temperatures in Rome, the Holy See said.

Francis went ahead with an earlyy evening prayer service at St. Peter's Basilica to mark Good Friday, which recalls the death of Jesus by crucifixion. Wearing crimson-colored vestments, Francis, who has a chronic knee problem, used a wheelchair to reach the central area of the basilica, where he presided over the service.


