Pope Francis brings a rose before praying in front of the relics of St. Therese of the Child Jesus, universal patroness of missions, left, as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Pope Francis prays in front of the relics of St. Therese of the Child Jesus, universal patroness of missions, as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
The car carrying Pope Francis to the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic leaves The Vatican, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Pope Francis will undergo a Laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery with prosthesis under general anesthesia.
Pope Francis brings a rose before praying in front of the relics of St. Therese of the Child Jesus, universal patroness of missions, left, as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Pope Francis carries a rose as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Pope Francis prays in front of the relics of St. Therese of the Child Jesus, universal patroness of missions, as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
The car carrying Pope Francis to the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic leaves The Vatican, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Pope Francis will undergo a Laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery with prosthesis under general anesthesia.
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis went to the hospital Wednesday to undergo abdominal surgery to treat an intestinal blockage, two years after he had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed because of a narrowing of the large intestine.
The Vatican said Francis, 86, would be put under general anesthesia for the procedure Wednesday afternoon and would be hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital for several days.
