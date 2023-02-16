Vatican Pope

FILE - Pope Francis is offered flowers during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, on Feb. 15, 2023. Pope Francis has made clear in comments published Thursday Feb. 16, 2023 by a Jesuit journal that he believes being pope is a life-time position and that Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation was an exception.

 Alessandra Tarantino - staff, AP

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has made clear in comments published Thursday by a Jesuit journal that he believes being pope is a lifetime position and that Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation was an exception.

“I for the moment do not have that on my agenda," Francis told Civita Cattolica, in the clearest statement he has made on the issue.


