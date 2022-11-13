A man walks with his backpack and a rolled blanket near St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Pope Francis celebrated a mass on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor in St. Peter's Basilica.
Migrants sit in a coach as they arrive at the holiday camping center in Hyeres, France, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The migrants had been onboard the Norwegian-flagged vessel the Ocean Viking, operated by the NGO SOS Méditerranée, and had been at sea for nearly three weeks carrying around 230 migrants. Italy had refused to allow the migrants to disembark on Italian territory.
A migrant sits in a coach as he arrives at the holiday camping center in Hyeres, France, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The migrants had been onboard the Norwegian-flagged vessel the Ocean Viking, operated by the NGO SOS Méditerranée, and had been at sea for nearly three weeks carrying around 230 migrants. Italy had refused to allow the migrants to disembark on Italian territory.
A migrant, left, sits in a coach as he arrives at the holiday camping center in Hyeres, France, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The migrants had been onboard the Norwegian-flagged vessel the Ocean Viking, operated by the NGO SOS Méditerranée, and had been at sea for nearly three weeks carrying around 230 migrants. Italy had refused to allow the migrants to disembark on Italian territory.
A coach carrying migrants arrives at the holiday camping center in Hyeres, France, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The migrants had been onboard the Norwegian-flagged vessel the Ocean Viking, operated by the NGO SOS Méditerranée, and had been at sea for nearly three weeks carrying around 230 migrants. Italy had refused to allow the migrants to disembark on Italian territory.
Pope Francis is cheered by faithful as he arrives for a lunch at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon.
Pope Francis is cheered by faithful as he arrives for a lunch at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon.
Pope Francis is cheered by faithful as he arrives for a lunch at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon.
Pope Francis is cheered by faithful as he arrives for a lunch at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon.
Pope Francis delivers his message as he celebrates a mass on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
Pope Francis celebrates a mass on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
Pope Francis holds his pastoral staff as he celebrates a mass on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
Faithful gatherer in St. Peter's Basilica during a mass celebrated by Pope Francis on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
Pope Francis is helped to wear liturgical vestments prior to the start of a mass on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
A man walks with his backpack and a rolled blanket near St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Pope Francis celebrated a mass on the occasion of the World Day of the Poor in St. Peter's Basilica.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
Migrants line up to be checked by Italian authorities at the Italian French border of Ventimiglia, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Marco Alpozzi - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Migrants line up to be checked by Italian authorities at the Italian French border of Ventimiglia, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Marco Alpozzi - foreign subscriber, LaPresse
Migrants sit in a coach as they arrive at the holiday camping center in Hyeres, France, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The migrants had been onboard the Norwegian-flagged vessel the Ocean Viking, operated by the NGO SOS Méditerranée, and had been at sea for nearly three weeks carrying around 230 migrants. Italy had refused to allow the migrants to disembark on Italian territory.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
A migrant sits in a coach as he arrives at the holiday camping center in Hyeres, France, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The migrants had been onboard the Norwegian-flagged vessel the Ocean Viking, operated by the NGO SOS Méditerranée, and had been at sea for nearly three weeks carrying around 230 migrants. Italy had refused to allow the migrants to disembark on Italian territory.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
A migrant, left, sits in a coach as he arrives at the holiday camping center in Hyeres, France, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The migrants had been onboard the Norwegian-flagged vessel the Ocean Viking, operated by the NGO SOS Méditerranée, and had been at sea for nearly three weeks carrying around 230 migrants. Italy had refused to allow the migrants to disembark on Italian territory.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
A coach carrying migrants arrives at the holiday camping center in Hyeres, France, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The migrants had been onboard the Norwegian-flagged vessel the Ocean Viking, operated by the NGO SOS Méditerranée, and had been at sea for nearly three weeks carrying around 230 migrants. Italy had refused to allow the migrants to disembark on Italian territory.
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Pope Francis is cheered by faithful as he arrives for a lunch at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
Pope Francis is cheered by faithful as he arrives for a lunch at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
Pope Francis is cheered by faithful as he arrives for a lunch at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon.
Gregorio Borgia - staff, AP
Pope Francis is cheered by faithful as he arrives for a lunch at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon.
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis ate lunch with hundreds of refugees, poor and homeless people on Sunday as he called for a renewed commitment to helping society's weakest and denounced the “sirens of populism” that drown out their cries for help.
Francis celebrated the Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor by inviting an estimated 1,300 poor people into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon. Children threw their arms around his neck as he sat at one of dozens of tables set up in the Vatican audience hall.
During the Mass that preceded it, Francis denounced the indifference that the world shows to migrants and the poor, as well as the “prophets of doom” who fuel fear and conspiracies about migrants for personal gain.
“Let us not be enchanted by the sirens of populism, which exploit people’s real needs by facile and hasty solutions,” Francis said.
This year’s commemoration takes place as Italy once again is at the heart of a European debate over migration, with the far-right-led government of Premier Giorgia Meloni going head-to-head with France over the fate of people rescued in the Mediterranean. Italy kept four rescue boats at sea for days until finally allowing three to disembark last week and forcing France to take in the fourth.
Francis lamented that the war in Ukraine is only adding to the plight of the poor, who are still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as from natural disasters and climate change.
“Today also, much more than in the past, many of our brothers and sisters, sorely tested and disheartened, migrate in search of hope, and many people experience insecurity due to the lack of employment or unjust and undignified working conditions,” he said.
In addition to the luncheon, free medical checks that had been halted due to COVID-19 were restarted this week in St. Peter’s Square, providing checkups, vaccines, blood tests, electrocardiograms as well as tests for hepatitis C, tuberculosis and HIV. Area parishes were also distributing 5,000 boxes of food donated by a supermarket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.