VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s Wednesday general audiences are often chances for ordinary people to get rare access to Pope Francis, and this week’s gathering was no different: A group of LGBTQ+ Catholics got a papal photo, and clergy abuse survivors from Germany who biked to Rome handed Francis a letter demanding a better response from the church to the crisis.

In between, Francis stopped the proceedings in St. Peter's Square midway through to take a cellphone call. The Vatican didn’t provide any information on the content.


